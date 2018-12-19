Home   >   Social   >   Anniversaries   >   Hesses celebrate 60th anniversary

On Dec. 21, 1958, Mr. Samuel Hess and Miss Thelma Stively became husband and wife in front of family and friends at the Green Hill Church in Conestoga.

Mr. and Mrs. Hess had a short honeymoon in New York City before returning home to Lititz to celebrate Christmas with their families.

Several years later, they started a family, having three daughters: Susan, Marianne and Jean. Sam worked for the Animal Trap when they were first married and moved on to work at the U.S. Post Office shortly thereafter. After a few years there, he started his career in insurance and financial planning. Because of his hard work and dedication to his clients near and far, Sam and Thelma were able to travel in the United States, Europe and their favorites, Williamsburg, Va., and Bermuda.

Throughout their marriage along with taking care of their daughters, Thelma pursued a career in music, holding various positions at the Lititz United Methodist Church, including organist, children’s and youth choirs director, handbell choir director, and men’s harmony choir. Sam served on many church committees and sang in the choir. They were very involved in the church and still attend regularly.

On Dec. 21, Sam and Thelma will spend their 60th anniversary as they have many times in the past &tstr; with their family and wrapped in love.

