Grove, Korman to wed
Abby Grove and Jay Korman, of Lancaster, recently announced their engagement.
Abby is the daughter of Ken and Laurie Grove, of Lititz. She is a 2011 graduate of Warwick High School, a 2014 graduate of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology with an AAS Mechanical Engineering, and a 2017 graduate of Millersville University with a B.S. in applied engineering and technology management. She is employed as a Design Engineer by Harrington Hoists in Manheim.
Jay is the son of father and stepmother Bill and Bev Korman of Landisville; and mother and stepfather Mike and Liz Bond of Sarasota, Fla. Jay is a 2009 graduate of Hempfield High School, and a 2014 graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. in wildlife and fisheries science. He is employed as an operations manager by AEG Environmental Services & Products in Westminster, Md.
A 2018 ceremony has been planned.
