Home   >   Social   >   Engagements   >   Grove, Korman to wed

Grove, Korman to wed

By on January 17, 2018

Abby Grove and Jay Korman, of Lancaster, recently announced their engagement.

Abby is the daughter of Ken and Laurie Grove, of Lititz. She is a 2011 graduate of Warwick High School, a 2014 graduate of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology with an AAS Mechanical Engineering, and a 2017 graduate of Millersville University with a B.S. in applied engineering and technology management. She is employed as a Design Engineer by Harrington Hoists in Manheim.

Jay is the son of father and stepmother Bill and Bev Korman of Landisville; and mother and stepfather Mike and Liz Bond of Sarasota, Fla. Jay is a 2009 graduate of Hempfield High School, and a 2014 graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. in wildlife and fisheries science. He is employed as an operations manager by AEG Environmental Services & Products in Westminster, Md.

A 2018 ceremony has been planned.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *