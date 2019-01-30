Graham, Kruis will wed
Jack and Kathy Graham, of Lititz, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Hillary Lauren Graham, to Conner James Kruis, son of Jim and Dawn Kruis of Leola.
The bride-to-be graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 2008 and is a 2012 graduate of Virginia Tech. Hillary is a senior client solutions specialist employed at LNP Media Group where the couple met in Lancaster.
The groom-to-be is a 2010 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and a 2014 graduate of Shippensburg University. Conner is employed at Environmental Recovery Corporation (ERC) as an account executive.
A September wedding is planned.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Graham, Kruis will wed
Jack and Kathy Graham, of Lititz, are pleased to announce...
-
BONFESSUTO, Derek M. and Rachel (Krull), Manheim, a son,...
-
Bicentennial honors
The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley recently received a...
-
Fundraiser will benefit victims of Warwick tragedies
A craft and vendor fair fundraiser will be held Feb...
-
Slaymaker-Walker arrives at court
Preliminary court proceedings got under way Monday for Debra Slaymaker-Walker,...
-
Pretzel fun for everyone!
The Kiwanis Club of the Lititz Area will be having...
-
Celebrate Groundhog Day in Gretna
Mount Gretna’s second annual Groundhog Day observance will be held...
-
Graham, Kruis will wed
Jack and Kathy Graham, of Lititz, are pleased to...
-
BONFESSUTO, Derek M. and Rachel (Krull), Manheim, a...
-
Bicentennial honors
The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley recently received...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Patti says:
-
Brian Arnold says:
-
Suzanne Hamme says: