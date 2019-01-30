Home   >   Social   >   Engagements   >   Graham, Kruis will wed

Graham, Kruis will wed

By on January 30, 2019

Jack and Kathy Graham, of Lititz, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Hillary Lauren Graham, to Conner James Kruis, son of Jim and Dawn Kruis of Leola.

The bride-to-be graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 2008 and is a 2012 graduate of Virginia Tech. Hillary is a senior client solutions specialist employed at LNP Media Group where the couple met in Lancaster.

The groom-to-be is a 2010 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and a 2014 graduate of Shippensburg University. Conner is employed at Environmental Recovery Corporation (ERC) as an account executive.

A September wedding is planned.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *