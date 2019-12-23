Home   >   Social   >   Births   >   Births – Reported Dec. 26, 2019

Births – Reported Dec. 26, 2019

By on December 23, 2019

ATTEBERRY, Kyle and Stephanie (Mousetis), Lititz, a daughter, at home, Dec. 15.

DELACRUZ, Mary Jean Yoder, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 12.

GARCIA-RODRIGUEZ, Meideline, and Angel Luis Reyes, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Dec. 16.

KAUFFMAN, Benjamin and Lindsay (Beiler), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Dec. 15.

MILLER, Samuel G. and Becky K. (Stoltzfus), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Dec. 14.

PASTRANA, Jessica, Lititz, and Simeon J. Cooke, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.

PETERSON, Daniel Paul and Yelena, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 12.

ROSCOSKY, Paul M. and Erin (Neiderhiser), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 15.

