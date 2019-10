Births – Reported Oct. 31, 2019

Out of the Past This week in 1929, the Lititz Community Hotel was chartered.... Posted October 30, 2019

Martin, Bell advance to State Cross Country Warwick’s Anna Martin and Jeremy Bell had similar starts in... Posted October 30, 2019

New Lititz K-9 has elevated pedigree Same breed of U.S. military dog that helped take down... Posted October 30, 2019

Lititz considers MS4 stormwater fee Lititz Borough residents and businesses may soon be facing a... Posted October 30, 2019

Revolutionary ‘spirits’ go on tour During the weekend of Oct. 26 and 27, members of... Posted October 30, 2019

A whole jack-o’-lantern of fun! The weather could not have been better on Monday evening... Posted October 30, 2019