Births – Reported May 16, 2019
BEILER, David Lee and Mary Ann, Honey Brook, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 3.
HURST, Shawn I. and Sheila (Miller), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 28.
KAUFFMAN, Scott and Urloni (Fox), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 5.
LAPP, Steven B. and Amanda (King), Narvon, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 8.
MARTIN, Matthew L. and Lindsay (Kepiro), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 29.
McNEIL, Ashley, and Diante Cotton, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 7.
MYERS, Kerry, and Kyle Dodson, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 4.
NOLT, Vernon and Margaret (Martin), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 1.
PANTHER, Bryan T. and Laurie, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 28.
SOWEL, Zachary and Kylee, Stevens, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 5.
