Births – Reported May 16, 2019

BEILER, David Lee and Mary Ann, Honey Brook, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 3.

HURST, Shawn I. and Sheila (Miller), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 28.

KAUFFMAN, Scott and Urloni (Fox), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 5.

LAPP, Steven B. and Amanda (King), Narvon, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 8.

MARTIN, Matthew L. and Lindsay (Kepiro), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 29.

McNEIL, Ashley, and Diante Cotton, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 7.

MYERS, Kerry, and Kyle Dodson, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 4.

NOLT, Vernon and Margaret (Martin), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 1.

PANTHER, Bryan T. and Laurie, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 28.

SOWEL, Zachary and Kylee, Stevens, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 5.

