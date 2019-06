Births – Reported June 6, 2019

By mhunnefield on June 5, 2019

ALLEMAN, Garrett and Bryn (Yeager), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 31.

ANGELINO, Caleb Michael and Jessica Megan, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 24.

BAUMAN, Reynold and Audrey (Nolt), Manheim, a daughter, at home, May 24.

DONNAN, Ryan and Katharine, Mountville, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 28.

HIMES, Matthew and Alicia (Oberholtzer), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 28.

KELLY, Candace, and Steven Hilmer II, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 31.

KUNTZ, Bryan, and Kristin Mott-Kuntz, Elizabethtown, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 24.

LAPP, Leroy, and Malinda, Oxford, twins, a boy and girl, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 29.

MARTIN, Earl R. and Carol A. (Zimmerman), Richland, a son, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, May 27. Maternal grandparents are Edwin and Kathryn Zimmerman, Manheim.

MAURER, Kyle and April, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 25.

McCALL, Nathan and Joy (Jones), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 26.

MILLER, Leon F. and Annie M. (Beiler), Christiana, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 28.

PASIC, Adrian and Abby (Foust), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 29.

PETERSHEIM, Enos and Marian (Smucker), Manheim, a daughter, at home, May 31.

PROUD, James and Melissa (Eshelman), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 3.

SLATER, Angela, and Luke Shilston, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 24.

STOLTZFUS, Melvin and Sylvia, Gap, twin daughters, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, May 29.

SWEIGART, Wesley Elliot and Faith Christine (Putney), Leola, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 2.