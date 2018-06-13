Home   >   Social   >   Births   >   Births – Reported June 14, 2018

AVAALA, Anand and Ramya K. (Kilari), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 4.

BEILER, Mahlon and Katie Ann (Esh), Gap, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 3.

CAGNO, Mike and Leah, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 5.

CUNNINGHAM, Caleb and Haley (Bair), Lititz, a son, at home, June 6.

GALLO, Geoffrey and Ami (Washburn), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 6.

GERZ, Jessica, and Connor Lincoln, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 4.

GLASSMAN, Jeffrey and Stevie Barnes-Glassman (Barnes), Akron, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 1.

HOSTETTER, Darvin and Becky (Hollinger), Morgantown, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 3.

KING, Benuel and Elizabeth (Beiler), Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 2.

KING, Isaac K. and Bena Ruth (Beiler), Lititz, daughter, at home, June 1.

KING, Mervin and Anna Mary (Glick), Lititz, a daughter, at home, June 5.

KLEINFELTER, Justin R. and Christine (Cook), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 1.

LEON, Joseph and Jamie (Murtha), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 10.

LOPEZ, Leonardo A. and Katherine (Geesey), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 4.

MARTIN, Glenn and Karen (Wenger), Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 9.

MARTIN, Nathan Jr. and Martha (Hoover), Stevens, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 3.

McCRACKEN, Ross W. and Justine (Garber), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 1.

MONTOSA, Shaunte, and Luis Martinez, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 5.

SHARP, Joseph and Jennifer, Conestoga, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 4.

STAUFFER, Michael and Chrystal, Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 9.

THOMAS, Ryan and Elyse (Brown), Lititz, a daughter,at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 5.

UPDEGROVE, Matthew and Lauren, Bainbridge, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 5.

WOOD, Kevin J. and Angela, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 2.

