Births – Reported June 14, 2018
AVAALA, Anand and Ramya K. (Kilari), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 4.
BEILER, Mahlon and Katie Ann (Esh), Gap, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 3.
CAGNO, Mike and Leah, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 5.
CUNNINGHAM, Caleb and Haley (Bair), Lititz, a son, at home, June 6.
GALLO, Geoffrey and Ami (Washburn), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 6.
GERZ, Jessica, and Connor Lincoln, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 4.
GLASSMAN, Jeffrey and Stevie Barnes-Glassman (Barnes), Akron, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 1.
HOSTETTER, Darvin and Becky (Hollinger), Morgantown, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 3.
KING, Benuel and Elizabeth (Beiler), Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 2.
KING, Isaac K. and Bena Ruth (Beiler), Lititz, daughter, at home, June 1.
KING, Mervin and Anna Mary (Glick), Lititz, a daughter, at home, June 5.
KLEINFELTER, Justin R. and Christine (Cook), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 1.
LEON, Joseph and Jamie (Murtha), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 10.
LOPEZ, Leonardo A. and Katherine (Geesey), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 4.
MARTIN, Glenn and Karen (Wenger), Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 9.
MARTIN, Nathan Jr. and Martha (Hoover), Stevens, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 3.
McCRACKEN, Ross W. and Justine (Garber), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 1.
MONTOSA, Shaunte, and Luis Martinez, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 5.
SHARP, Joseph and Jennifer, Conestoga, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 4.
STAUFFER, Michael and Chrystal, Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 9.
THOMAS, Ryan and Elyse (Brown), Lititz, a daughter,at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 5.
UPDEGROVE, Matthew and Lauren, Bainbridge, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 5.
WOOD, Kevin J. and Angela, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 2.
