Births – Reported July 3, 2019

CASSEL, Matthew and Brittany (Nissley), Manheim, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, June 26.

CRUMLING, Michael and Kristen, Lititz, a son and daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 23.

FAGAN, Rick and Mary “Katie” (Jackson), Maytown, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 26.

GAENZLE, Erika, and Shawn Ober, Manheim, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 22.

GROFF, Houston and Lauren, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 23.

KING, Andrew and Kristine (Harclerode), New York City, New York, a daughter, at Mount Sinai Hospital, June 25. Maternal grandparents are Paul and Kathy Harclerode of Lancaster.

MARTINEZ, Nelson and Stacy, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 22.

MESSNER, Daniel Ray and Emily Jayne, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 22.

PHILLIPS, Collin and Sabrina (Schiavo), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 22.

RIDER, Brittany, and Jacob C. Camp, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 20.

WELLIVER, William H. and Melinda (Snavely), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 24.

YODER, Joel A. and Amy (Hess), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 24.

