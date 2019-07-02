Births – Reported July 3, 2019
CASSEL, Matthew and Brittany (Nissley), Manheim, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, June 26.
CRUMLING, Michael and Kristen, Lititz, a son and daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 23.
FAGAN, Rick and Mary “Katie” (Jackson), Maytown, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 26.
GAENZLE, Erika, and Shawn Ober, Manheim, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 22.
GROFF, Houston and Lauren, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 23.
KING, Andrew and Kristine (Harclerode), New York City, New York, a daughter, at Mount Sinai Hospital, June 25. Maternal grandparents are Paul and Kathy Harclerode of Lancaster.
MARTINEZ, Nelson and Stacy, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 22.
MESSNER, Daniel Ray and Emily Jayne, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 22.
PHILLIPS, Collin and Sabrina (Schiavo), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, June 22.
RIDER, Brittany, and Jacob C. Camp, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 20.
WELLIVER, William H. and Melinda (Snavely), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 24.
YODER, Joel A. and Amy (Hess), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 24.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
College search ‘wide open’ for Rucci
In less than one year’s time, a lot has...
-
Waverunners win 18 golds at annual Invitational
Hocker breaks pool record; Manheim places 6th Kendall Eby, Lydia...
-
Indians overcome Phillies to win LNP Qualifying Series
The Warwick 12U Phillies had nothing to lose. They got...
-
Taco the town
Taco Bell plans submitted in Warwick Township It looks like...
-
Like father, like son
Manheim’s Steven Courtney, 58, and his son Taylor, 29, make...
-
Births – Reported July 3, 2019
CASSEL, Matthew and Brittany (Nissley), Manheim, a son, at Birth...
-
Joseph C. Gochenauer, 88, Army vet, RCA worker, Gochenauer Kennels founder, trick horse rider
Joseph C. “Bud” Gochenauer, 88, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
College search ‘wide open’ for Rucci
In less than one year’s time, a lot...
-
Waverunners win 18 golds at annual Invitational
Hocker breaks pool record; Manheim places 6th Kendall Eby,...
-
Indians overcome Phillies to win LNP Qualifying Series
The Warwick 12U Phillies had nothing to lose. They...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Jennifer Drobnak says:
-
-
Warren QWeiss says: