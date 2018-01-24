Home   >   Social   >   Births   >   Births – Reported Jan. 24, 2018

BEILER, Daniel E. Jr. and Linda S. (Fisher), Manheim, a daughter, at home, Jan. 18.

BEILER, John and Marlene (Riehl), Leola, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 16.

BOUDER, Michael and Katelyn (Misal), Mountville, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 15.

BURKET, David and Stefani, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 14.

DUKE, Olivia and Matthew, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 18.

FLOOD, Nathan and Juliane Brown-Flood, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 20.

HENNIGAN, Patrick and Danielle (Honicker), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 22.

HIGH, Nicole L., and Miguel A. Aponte, Lebanon, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 20.

KURL, Andrew and Angela (Nowak), Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 21.

LAPP, Jacob S. and Elizabeth G. (Miller), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 16.

MAYEN-GARCIA, Ruben E., and Delmi V. Flores Martinez, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 18.

MOUNTIS, Kostantinos A. and Tonia (Bauer), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 17.

PRIDGEN, Amber, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 17.

SLAUGH, James D. III and Thalia, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 22.

WENGER, Kyle D. and Korina (Copenhaver), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 17.

WISE, Derlyn R. and Lonita (Zimmerman), Reinholds, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Jan. 19.

VOLLMER, Matthew J. and Allison, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 22.

ZIMMERMAN, Harvey Ray and Becky (Leinbach), Narvon, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 18.

