Births – Reported Feb. 8, 2018
AUKETT, Michael C. and Emily (Bright), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 2.
BOMBERGER, Isaiah Thomas and Rebecca Lynn (Martin), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Feb. 2.
BRIGHTBILL, Nicholas R. and Rebekah G. (Towles), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Feb. 2.
DeBORD, Jennifer and Luke, Elizabethtown, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Feb. 1.
DUECK, Leandro and Kay (Zeiset), Lititz, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 1.
HEISEY, Seth and Frieda, Washington Boro, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle, Lititz, Feb. 1.
HORNING, Leonard and Suetta, New Holland, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Feb. 1.
KRUSHINSKI, Erin, and Nickolas W. Miller, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 1.
MARTIN, Gerald L. and Joanne W. (Garman), Manheim, a daughter, at home, Feb. 5.
McCAFFREY, Parker and Katherine Neilson, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 28.
MEANS, Ashley, and Alex Mills, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 29.
RICHMOND, Meghan, and Michael Rozitski, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 29.
STOLTZFUS, David and Esther (King), Gap, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 31.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Martha, 781 Cool Spring Road, Manheim, a daughter, at home, Feb. 1.
WEILER, Stephen R. and Brittany, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 27.
ZIMMERMAN, Kylie, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Jan. 28.
