Births – Reported Jan. 24, 2019
ARAUZ, F. Ramon and Virginia Stauffer, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 15. BAKER, Will and Priscilla, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 16. BOURASSA, Shain and Danielle, Lititz, a son, at UPMC...
Births – Reported Jan. 17, 2019
ANDERSON, Brooke, and Jonathan Hess, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 8. BROWN, Nicholas and Tamara (Mohr), Leola, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 6. BURTON, Allen and Janelle (Brooks), Manheim, a daughter, at...
Births – Reported Jan. 10, 2019
BHALLA, Niraj and Yamini, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 4. BRUBAKER, John Daniel and Norma L., East Earl, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Jan. 4. ESCH, Jacob and Barbara (Fisher), Strasburg, a son,...
Quinn, Hauke to marry
Mr. And Mrs. Michael and Marie Hauke of Binghamton, N.Y., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Elizabeth Hauke to Dr. Travis Quinn, son of Dr. And Mrs. Timothy and Lucy Quinn of Lititz....
Births – Reported Jan. 3, 2019
BRACKBILL, Ed L. III and Rebecca, Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Dec. 25. COLLAZO, Isa I., and Jony Hernandez, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 21. DELL, Douglas and Alicia (Lowe), Lancaster,...
Births – Reported Dec. 27, 2018
BECK, Korin N., and Thomas O. Seymour, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Dec. 19. BIRKENBINE, Katherine V., East Petersburg, a son, at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, Nov. 19. DENLINGER, Chad E. and Alyssa Johnson, Lititz, a...
Eckmans married 60 years
James W. and Rufina (Grube) Eckman, of Newmanstown, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 21. They were married in the Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Rothsville in 1958. Jim and Rufina celebrated the milestone with their children,...
Hesses celebrate 60th anniversary
On Dec. 21, 1958, Mr. Samuel Hess and Miss Thelma Stively became husband and wife in front of family and friends at the Green Hill Church in Conestoga. Mr. and Mrs. Hess had a short honeymoon...
Luna, Hildebrand married
After a surprise on-stage proposal at a Virginia music festival last year, Brittany Luna and Tim Hildebrand exchanged wedding vows on Sept. 29. Family and friends traveled to Philadelphia to join them for the wedding and...
