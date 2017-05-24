- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
- Fast times at Warwick Driving Park
Showcase of Homes May 25, 2017
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
Arts Fest Event Changes Schedule Due to Rain
Thursday, May 25, 2017 – Lititz Springs Park Because of...
- Posted May 26, 2017
ArtsFest plans adjusted due to heavy rain
ArtsFest, set for this Saturday, has had to make some...
- Posted May 25, 2017
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant: Fresh Lunch Ideas for Summer
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, you will find...
- Showcase of Homes May 25, 2017
Eckert Signs: Serving the Community for 40 Years
Throughout the area, Eckert Signs has been making businesses stand...
Centerville Lawn & Landscape is the Landscaper Who Listens and Cares
At Centerville Lawn & Landscape, they do something you have...
- May 26, 2017
- May 25, 2017
