- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
- Fast times at Warwick Driving Park
- Pretzel Fest returns May 6
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- King Lear: the method to the madness
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Dutchland Rollers open season March 18
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
Showcase of Homes, April 13, 2017
Easter Egg Hunt List
Here’s a comprehensive list of all Easter egg hunts and...
- Posted March 29, 2017
- Showcase of Homes, April 13, 2017
Savor Spring at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, it’s a springtime...
Rely on Webber Electric, Inc. for Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to know...
Find All Your Favorite Spring Designs at Ali Witman Consignment
What’s your springtime style? You’ll find it at Ali Witman...
Lifesaving saved his life
Local firefighter’s volunteer physical catches cancer early Firefighters save lives....
The sound of Easter morning
A Lititz Moravian tradition since 1771 They are a family...
Stauffers married 70 years
Robert and Betty (Root) Stauffer, of Ephrata, celebrated 70 years...
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
