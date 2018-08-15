Home   >   Police & Fire   >   Truck hits home

Truck hits home

By on August 15, 2018

A truck hit this house located in the 2100 block of Main Street in Rothsville on Tuesday, August 14.

A truck hit this house in the 2100 block of Main Street in Rothsville, PA on August 14, 2018.

 

About Cory Van Brokkhoven

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *