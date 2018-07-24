Graffiti vandal charged after spree
A man charged in a 19-property graffiti spree in Ephrata also faces charges for a series of graffiti vandalism in Manheim Township.
Police connected Giuseppe A. Mazzola, 21, who is homeless, with seven graffiti incidents between June 17 and July 11 including spray-painting two bridges and a portable toilet.
Mazzola is charged with three counts of institutional vandalism and four counts of criminal mischief, according to Manheim Township police department.
The charges were filed in addition to one count of criminal mischief regarding the July 2 spree at 19 locations in Ephrata.Manheim
Township police charged Mazzola with three counts of institutional vandalism regarding:
- Between June 26 and July 4, Mazzola spray-painted a PennDOT bridge in the 400 block of Petersburg Road. Total loss: $200.
- Between June 26 and 27, Mazzola spray-painted a traffic signal control box at the intersection of Petersburg Road and Weaver Road. Total loss: $100.
- Between July 4 and 11, Mazzola spray-painted a PennDOT bridge on Landis Valley Road over Route 222. Total loss: $100.
Mazzola was charged with four counts of criminal mischief regarding:
- Between July 11 and 18, he spray-painted two buildings at Brethren Village at 3001 Lititz Pike. Total loss: $950.
- Between June 17 and 21, he spray-painted a storage garage in the 2500 block of Lititz Pike. Total loss: $300.
- Between June 26 and 27, he spray-painted a portable toilet at the intersection of Petersburg Road and Fern Lane. Total loss: $100.
- Between June 26 and 27, he spray-painted a pavilion column at the intersection of Petersburg Road and Fruitville Pike. Total loss: $100.
Mazzola was arrested in Neffsville on July 17 and remains in Lancaster County Prison unable to post bail.
