Become a Lititz Police Officer
- Posted July 26, 2017
Dog owner found
http ****UPDATE***** Owner was located. These three dogs were located inside a vehicle in the 1st block of East Main Street. If anyone knows who the owner(s) are, please have them contact the station at (717)626-6393 or...
- Posted July 26, 2017
Lifesaving saved his life
Local firefighter’s volunteer physical catches cancer early Firefighters save lives. In the case of Keith Rothermel, being a firefighter may have saved his. The 19-year veteran firefighter of the Brickerville Volunteer Fire Company took part in a...
- Posted April 12, 2017
Police before pool
Possible state police tax makes supervisors wary of increasing contribution to Lititz pool Elizabeth Township was asked to commit to donating $2 per capita each year for the next 10 years to support upgrades to the Lititz...
- Posted February 15, 2017
This Blue Christmas is one full of smiles
Regional police officers become ‘Santa’s Helpers’ for local families in need This year will be a Blue Christmas for some children in Northern Lancaster County. And that’s a good thing. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department...
- Posted December 21, 2016
Officer of the Year
An interview with Manheim’s Kirk Colwell A police officer for nearly three years, Manheim Police Department’s Kirk Colwell is now the county’s Officer of the Year. The Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association bestowed the award on...
- Posted August 24, 2016
Blue for You: Local cops respond to recent police tragedies
It’s been a rough week for police officers. Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye responded on Tuesday after three days of horror on the national stage began with the tragic deaths of two black shooting victims stopped by...
- Posted July 13, 2016
Rhinier retires from Regional Police
Will continue to serve in Manheim Borough After 25 years with the Warwick Township Police, and then the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Sgt. Rick Rhinier is retiring. It will be official in mid-July, when he...
- Posted July 6, 2016
Nye sworn in as new police chief
36-year veteran takes over for retired Chief Seace No one could deny that it was a bittersweet evening at the Lititz Borough Council meeting on Tuesday. After many years at borough council meetings, long-time Lititz Borough Police...
- Posted June 1, 2016
Chief Seace to retire in June
It was an agenda item that no one was looking forward to announcing. At the Jan. 26 meeting of Lititz Borough Council, council regretfully accepted the retirement of long-time Lititz Borough Police Chief William Seace. “This is...
- Posted January 28, 2016