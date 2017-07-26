  • Become a Lititz Police Officer

    • Posted July 26, 2017
  • Dog owner found

    Owner was located. These three dogs were located inside a vehicle in the 1st block of East Main Street.  If anyone knows who the owner(s) are, please have them contact the station at (717)626-6393 or...

    • Posted July 26, 2017
  • Keith Rothermel, an assistant chief with the Brickerville Fire Company, detected his prostate cancer early thanks to a PSA test available to local volunteer firefighters.
    Lifesaving saved his life

    Local firefighter’s volunteer physical catches cancer early Firefighters save lives. In the case of Keith Rothermel, being a firefighter may have saved his. The 19-year veteran firefighter of the Brickerville Volunteer Fire Company took part in a...

    • Posted April 12, 2017
  • Police before pool

    Possible state police tax makes supervisors wary of increasing contribution to Lititz pool Elizabeth Township was asked to commit to donating $2 per capita each year for the next 10 years to support upgrades to the Lititz...

    • Posted February 15, 2017
  • Detective Theresa Stauffer and Chief David Steffen of Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department have been busy wrapping presents for this year’s Blue Christmas. Photo by Laura Knowles
    This Blue Christmas is one full of smiles

    Regional police officers become ‘Santa’s Helpers’ for local families in need This year will be a Blue Christmas for some children in Northern Lancaster County. And that’s a good thing. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department...

    • Posted December 21, 2016
  • Officer of the Year

    An interview with Manheim’s Kirk Colwell A police officer for nearly three years, Manheim Police Department’s Kirk Colwell is now the county’s Officer of the Year. The Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association bestowed the award on...

    • Posted August 24, 2016
  • Borough Hall and the Lititz Police Department on South Broad Street were a blue beacon of community unity last Friday night, the day after five Dallas police officers were killed and nine others injured during a protest over two fatal black civilian shootings by police in Minnesota and Louisiana earlier in the week. The emotional display of blue lights was set up by Stray Production Services. "We saw this small gesture as an act of solidarity with them, just to say, 'Hey, we believe in you and will stand with you as you walk through these dark days,'" Melody Strayer said of her company's tribute to local law enforcement. Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye said he and his officers were deeply moved by the display, and they appreciate the strong community support. Photos by Dennis Bicksler
    Blue for You: Local cops respond to recent police tragedies

    It’s been a rough week for police officers. Lititz Police Chief Kerry Nye responded on Tuesday after three days of horror on the national stage began with the tragic deaths of two black shooting victims stopped by...

    • Posted July 13, 2016
  • Sergeant Rick Rhinier is retiring from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police force this month. Photo by Laura Knowles.
    Rhinier retires from Regional Police

    Will continue to serve in Manheim Borough After 25 years with the Warwick Township Police, and then the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Sgt. Rick Rhinier is retiring. It will be official in mid-July, when he...

    • Posted July 6, 2016
  • Chief Seace watches Lititz Mayor Tim Snyder swear in Chief Nye.
    Nye sworn in as new police chief

    36-year veteran takes over for retired Chief Seace No one could deny that it was a bittersweet evening at the Lititz Borough Council meeting on Tuesday. After many years at borough council meetings, long-time Lititz Borough Police...

    • Posted June 1, 2016
  • Chief Seace to retire in June

    It was an agenda item that no one was looking forward to announcing. At the Jan. 26 meeting of Lititz Borough Council, council regretfully accepted the retirement of long-time Lititz Borough Police Chief William Seace. “This is...

    • Posted January 28, 2016
