Out of the Past

By on October 2, 2019

The Reading and Columbia Railroad’s No. 729 train car is shown here situated along the Millway train station during the 1930s. This stop along the line picked up passengers as well as freight.

At this local station, residents of nearby Rothsville were able to pick up there mail.

