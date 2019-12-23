Home   >   Out of the Past   >   Out of the Past

Out of the Past

By on December 23, 2019

Beginning in the late 1800s, this grouping of houses made up an area along Broad Street and was called Cottage Row.

For the full Out of the Past section, pick up this week’s edition of the Lititz Record Express available at newsstands throughout northeastern Lancaster County!

About Cory Van Brookhoven

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *