Home   >   Out of the Past   >   40 Years Ago in the Record Express: March 3, 1977

40 Years Ago in the Record Express: March 3, 1977

By on February 22, 2017
After lunch at the General Sutter Inn, CBS news man Charles Kuralt (left) and his technical crew pose beside their “On the Road” RV while visiting Lititz in 1977.

After lunch at the General Sutter Inn, CBS news man Charles Kuralt (left) and his technical
crew pose beside their “On the Road” RV while visiting Lititz in 1977.

CBS’s Kuralt Visits Lititz — For 10 years, he has tracked down the uncommon among the common lot of men.

Charles Kuralt, CBS’s tireless seeker of the newsworthy nonconformist amid America’s masses of solid citizenry, visited Lititz Tuesday.

With his technical crew and faithful “On the Road” van, the veteran TV newsman was lured to the Lititz area in the hope of taping an interview for his “Who’s Who” program with the town’s famed pretzel roller, Louis Sturgis, now in his 90s and a resident of Moravian Manor.

Unfortunately, because of Sturgis’ frail health, the idea had to be dropped, and Kuralt found himself in Lititz with nothing to do.

Check out our weekly Out of the Past column, which documents top headlines of yesteryear dating back to 1877, every week in the print edition of the Lititz Record Express. On newsstands now!

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *