40 Years Ago in the Record Express: March 3, 1977
CBS’s Kuralt Visits Lititz — For 10 years, he has tracked down the uncommon among the common lot of men.
Charles Kuralt, CBS’s tireless seeker of the newsworthy nonconformist amid America’s masses of solid citizenry, visited Lititz Tuesday.
With his technical crew and faithful “On the Road” van, the veteran TV newsman was lured to the Lititz area in the hope of taping an interview for his “Who’s Who” program with the town’s famed pretzel roller, Louis Sturgis, now in his 90s and a resident of Moravian Manor.
Unfortunately, because of Sturgis’ frail health, the idea had to be dropped, and Kuralt found himself in Lititz with nothing to do.
-
