  • In 1896, Lititzites could enjoy a day at the races for 25 cents.
    Fast times at Warwick Driving Park

    In the late 1800s, the corner of North Locust and Brunnerville roads was the place for thrill seekers and horse racing fans alike. For this was the location of the Warwick Driving Park, where thousands of people...

    • Posted March 29, 2017
    • 0
  • Charles Kuralt
    40 Years Ago in the Record Express: March 3, 1977

    CBS’s Kuralt Visits Lititz — For 10 years, he has tracked down the uncommon among the common lot of men. Charles Kuralt, CBS’s tireless seeker of the newsworthy nonconformist amid America’s masses of solid citizenry, visited Lititz...

    • Posted February 22, 2017
    • 0
  • Ted’s College Diner was the hottest little spot in downtown Lititz in the late 1930s. This view is looking west, across Route 501 and toward West Main Street. This scene has changed considerably since then.
    Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main

      For several years, oysters were the delicacy of choice at restaurants all over Lancaster County. Lititz was no exception. Many recall dinners at Bingy’s restaurant, while others may remember another iconic place that once stood at...

    • Posted October 26, 2016
    • 0
  • An artist's rendering of the Park House.
    The ‘Great Eastern Wizard’ of the Park House hotel

    M.L. Dellinger was Lititz’s conjurer extraordinaire Millard “Milford” Linville Dellinger loved to entertain. Born in York in October of 1853, he made his way to Lititz around 1898, finding work by operating the Park House, a hotel...

    • Posted July 25, 2016
    • 0
  • The Lutz Family Quintet of Lititz made quite a musical name for itself in 1913. Pat Walter offered this description of this family photograph: “It’s also hanging in my hallway here in my home. The man is Benjamin Franklin (BF) Lutz, my grandfather. With one exception, they are his children: (left to right) Benjamin Vermont, my uncle, solo cornet, age 9; Ruth, the eldest of the family and only girl, who died at age 17 in the flu epidemic of 1917, first cornet, age 11; a cousin of the children and nephew of BF, Winfield Lutz Wilson, second cornet age 10; and John Henry, my father, baritone age 10.” (Photo from the Robert "Sketch" Mearig collection)
    Fond memories of the Lutz family

      Patricia Walter of Lebanon recently got in touch with the Record Express to submit the obituary of her sister, the late Nancy Jane Weber. In reading Nancy’s biography, it was discovered that both Nancy and Patricia...

    • Posted July 20, 2016
    • 1
  • Back in 1919, Roy Musselman was known to give locals rides in his airplane, taking off from a field north of town. The photo was most likely taken on the property of the Spruce Villa Dairy. (Photo from the Robert “Sketch” Mearig collection)
    The 1919 Aeromania Epidemic

    Ever since the first successful airplane flight near Kitty Hawk, N.C., by the Wright Brothers in 1903, Americans, as well as the entire world, have been fascinated with the magic of flying. And Lititz residents are no...

    • Posted March 30, 2016
    • 0
  • The Linden Hall Choir, pictured here in 1959, sang weekly at Sunday vespers.
    Vespers: Continuing a Linden Hall Tradition

    Vespers has been a tradition at Linden Hall since its founding by the Moravian Church in 1746. As the school has grown, the vespers service has gone from being held every Sunday in the Mary Dixon Memorial...

    • Posted December 7, 2015
    • 0
  • “In the 1930s, the girls would ride to Mt. Gretna in the back of trucks, singing the entire way.”
    The history of Gretna Day

    Linden Hall students enjoy ‘a day in the woods’ In 2016, Linden Hall will celebrate 270 years of educating and empowering young women. Linden Hall has long been a part of the educational landscape in the Lititz...

    • Posted November 17, 2015
    • 0
  • 1023-horvath-1944-crop
    Whatever Happened to Ignacio Heintzelman?

    September 12, 1985 The following story was told by Ike Kauffman in his weekly column, ‘Mid The Turmoil: As the first full weekend of high school, college and professional football games is completed, the hoary tales about...

    • Posted September 11, 2015
    • 0
  • Mary Dixon graduated with Linden Hall's class of 1879.
    Mary Dixon Chapel turns 130

    This week marks the 130th anniversary of the dedication of one of Lititz’s most iconic buildings, the Mary Dixon Memorial Chapel at Linden Hall. The grand brownstone structure has stood majestically at the left side of Church...

    • Posted February 25, 2015
    • 0