-
Fast times at Warwick Driving Park
In the late 1800s, the corner of North Locust and Brunnerville roads was the place for thrill seekers and horse racing fans alike. For this was the location of the Warwick Driving Park, where thousands of people...
- Posted March 29, 2017
-
40 Years Ago in the Record Express: March 3, 1977
CBS’s Kuralt Visits Lititz — For 10 years, he has tracked down the uncommon among the common lot of men. Charles Kuralt, CBS’s tireless seeker of the newsworthy nonconformist amid America’s masses of solid citizenry, visited Lititz...
- Posted February 22, 2017
-
Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
For several years, oysters were the delicacy of choice at restaurants all over Lancaster County. Lititz was no exception. Many recall dinners at Bingy’s restaurant, while others may remember another iconic place that once stood at...
- Posted October 26, 2016
-
The ‘Great Eastern Wizard’ of the Park House hotel
M.L. Dellinger was Lititz’s conjurer extraordinaire Millard “Milford” Linville Dellinger loved to entertain. Born in York in October of 1853, he made his way to Lititz around 1898, finding work by operating the Park House, a hotel...
- Posted July 25, 2016
-
Fond memories of the Lutz family
Patricia Walter of Lebanon recently got in touch with the Record Express to submit the obituary of her sister, the late Nancy Jane Weber. In reading Nancy’s biography, it was discovered that both Nancy and Patricia...
- Posted July 20, 2016
-
The 1919 Aeromania Epidemic
Ever since the first successful airplane flight near Kitty Hawk, N.C., by the Wright Brothers in 1903, Americans, as well as the entire world, have been fascinated with the magic of flying. And Lititz residents are no...
- Posted March 30, 2016
-
Vespers: Continuing a Linden Hall Tradition
Vespers has been a tradition at Linden Hall since its founding by the Moravian Church in 1746. As the school has grown, the vespers service has gone from being held every Sunday in the Mary Dixon Memorial...
- Posted December 7, 2015
-
The history of Gretna Day
Linden Hall students enjoy ‘a day in the woods’ In 2016, Linden Hall will celebrate 270 years of educating and empowering young women. Linden Hall has long been a part of the educational landscape in the Lititz...
- Posted November 17, 2015
-
Whatever Happened to Ignacio Heintzelman?
September 12, 1985 The following story was told by Ike Kauffman in his weekly column, ‘Mid The Turmoil: As the first full weekend of high school, college and professional football games is completed, the hoary tales about...
- Posted September 11, 2015
-
Mary Dixon Chapel turns 130
This week marks the 130th anniversary of the dedication of one of Lititz’s most iconic buildings, the Mary Dixon Memorial Chapel at Linden Hall. The grand brownstone structure has stood majestically at the left side of Church...
- Posted February 25, 2015