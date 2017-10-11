Successful Chocolate Walk
Dear Editor, Lititz Record,
There are so many people and organizations that help make the Chocolate Walk a success. We are so grateful to be part of a community that can pull together to create such a fun day for so many people.
First and foremost, special thanks to the Lititz Police Department and Warwick Ambulance for keeping us safe! It was a hot day this year and the chocolate wasn’t the only thing that was over-heating.
Thank you to all the chefs, ice cream makers, candy makers, bakers and shop owners who create incredible treats and open welcoming doors for our guests. And, of course, a special thanks to Wilbur Chocolate for ensuring there is even more chocolate every day of the year!
For our 172 volunteers, thank you for your time and positive energy. The comments come back over and over again about how great our volunteers are and how you make Lititz so welcoming.
Thanks to our four local dairies: Kreider Farms, Oregon Dairy, Pine View Dairy and congratulations to Maplehofe Dairy for winning the Best of Lancaster County Chocolate Milk Tasting Contest.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, for the 17th annual Lititz Chocolate Walk.
Mark Freeman and Charlie Stickler, Co-Chairmen
Lititz Area Kiwanis Club
-
