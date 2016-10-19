Home   >   Opinion   >   Nix on Nobel for Dylan

Nix on Nobel for Dylan

By on October 19, 2016
Since the Swedish Academy awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature to the American songwriter Bob Dylan, the Internet has been ablaze with debate over whether or not he deserved it. “Let’s Party!” read one tweet. “Total BS!” read another. British Kashmiri writer Salman Rushdie tweeted, “From Orpheus to Faiz, song & poetry have been closely linked. Dylan is the brilliant inheritor of the bardic tradition. Great choice.” A persuasive argument from one of our finest novelists. But then we hear the opposite from Scottish playwright Irvine Welsh, who tweeted, “I’m a Dylan fan, but this is an ill-conceived nostalgia award wrenched from the rancid prostates of senile, gibbering hippies.”

Recovering from open-mouthed astonishment at the announcement myself, I must confess I side more with Mr. Welsh than Mr. Rushdie. My first thought was — what? They gave the Nobel Prize in Literature to a musician? Why? It just didn’t make sense to me. There are plenty of American authors with an oeuvre large and complex enough to demand recognition.

But when I posted my objections on Facebook, many of my friends disagreed. Ah, but Dylan is more than just a songwriter. His lyrics are poetry — he is a poet! He deserves it! And indeed, the Academy’s own rationale for giving Dylan the prize is that he has “created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.” This is where I trip up, on that word “song.”

When Robert Zimmerman appeared mysteriously out of nowhere in the 1960s as a kind of carnival performer named Boy Dylan, he became the Voice of a Generation and transformed folk into an expressive vehicle that changed music forever. No one disputes his genius or the contribution he has made to American culture. But his lyrics are written to be sung, crooned over tambourines and guitars.

“Come gather around people/Wherever you roam/And admit that the waters/Around you have grown.”

Just try reading them baldly on the page as poetry. Somehow, they just don’t resound as “literature.” This is partly due to the limitations of song format: the ABABCB structure makes lyrics singable, but the frequent end rhymes give them a singsongy quality which great poetry simply doesn’t have. Great poetry has the music written into it, not added as an accompaniment. Consider these radiant lines from another Nobel Prize winner, William Butler Yeats:

“O sages standing in God’s holy fire

As in the gold mosaic of a wall,

Come from the holy fire, perne in a gyre,

And be the singing-masters of my soul.”

–from Sailing to Byzantium

As compared to these popular lyrics by Dylan:

“How many roads must a man walk down

Before you call him a man?

How many seas must a white dove sail

Before she sleeps in the sand?

The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind

The answer is blowin’ in the wind.”

I rest my case.

Duncan Alderson, formerly of Rothsville, is the published author of historical novel “Magnolia City.” He is the former instructor at Rabbit Hill Studio, a writer’s workshop.

One Comment

  1. Charles Hunnefield

    November 14, 2016 at 12:02 pm

    An even better debate would be why Mr. Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize before he even DID anything to deserve it. He didn’t, and considering the continued mess going on in the Middle East, he hasn’t.

    Reply

