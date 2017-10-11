Home   >   Opinion   >   Making a statement

Making a statement

By on October 11, 2017

Dear Editor, Lititz Record,

I picked up a copy of the Lititz Record on Saturday while I was in the area and I saw Matt Bieber’s letter and I just had to respond.

Mr. Bieber, I will support Trump, if and anytime, I want.

You mentioned football players like Colin Kaepernick and others out there disrespecting our anthem and flag, that those people were just making a statement of free speech.

I feel people can get their point of view across without acting like a jerk. I don’t like how a lot of things are going on in our country but you won’t see me sitting while others are standing, acting like a spoiled brat.

The anthem and flag mean a lot to me. I get chills when I think of all those brave people and true Americans that died and lost limbs in wars, such as Vietnam, defending our great country so people like me and you can have freedoms, such as free speech.

I feel anyone that desecrates our flag by burning it should be a hate crime, not free speech.

Pete Seville

Green Castle

