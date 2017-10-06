Columbus Day is Oct. 9
Editor, Record Express,
This year the legal holiday was celebrated on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Christopher Columbus was one of the greatest navigators of all time. He was a self-made, self-educated man with one idea — to reach the East by sailing west. He set sail from Palos, Spain, on Aug. 3, 1492, with three vessels — the Nina, Pinta, and the Santa Maria. With 87 men, he accomplished this feat in 70 days, arriving in the New World on Oct.12, 1492.
The first Columbus Day was celebrated in the United States of America when New York City celebrated the 300th anniversary of the landing on Oct. 12, 1792. In 1892, President Benjamin Harrison called upon the people of the United States to celebrate Columbus Day on the 400th anniversary of the event. Columbus Day has been celebrated annually as a federal holiday since 1937.
The National Department of PA, District 9, and the local Lititz Springs Post 1463 Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary urge all citizens to fly the American Flag on Oct. 9 in honor of the 525th anniversary of the discovery of America.
Sandra Styer,
Patriotic Instructor
Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463 Auxiliary
About mhunnefield
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Columbus Day is Oct. 9
Editor, Record Express, This year the legal holiday was celebrated...
- Posted October 6, 2017
- 0
-
Didn’t get a ticket to sold-out Chocolate Walk? Go anyway!
How sweet it is! Sold out Chocolate Walk is Oct....
- Posted October 5, 2017
- 0
-
Breaking down a deer
Meadow Creek Barbecue’s Deer Demo features master butcher When it...
- Posted October 5, 2017
- 0
- What’s on Tap, October 4, 2017
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Has All Your Seafood and Greek Favorites
You might not think of Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant as...
-
ALL Renovation & Design Makes Your Home What You Want It To Be
As the summer heat finally cools and the fall colors...
-
Six options: Public meeting set for Oct. 11 to help lay out school district’s future
Warwick School District is exploring ideas for the future. After...
-
Columbus Day is Oct. 9
Editor, Record Express, This year the legal holiday was...
- October 6, 2017
- 0
-
Didn’t get a ticket to sold-out Chocolate Walk? Go anyway!
How sweet it is! Sold out Chocolate Walk is...
- October 5, 2017
- 0
-
Breaking down a deer
Meadow Creek Barbecue’s Deer Demo features master butcher When...
- October 5, 2017
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Sheila M Sova says:
-
Michael C. Upton says:
-
Linda DePatto says: