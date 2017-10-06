Home   >   Opinion   >   Columbus Day is Oct. 9

By on October 6, 2017

Editor, Record Express,

This year the legal holiday was celebrated on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

Christopher Columbus was one of the greatest navigators of all time. He was a self-made, self-educated man with one idea — to reach the East by sailing west. He set sail from Palos, Spain, on Aug. 3, 1492, with three vessels — the Nina, Pinta, and the Santa Maria. With 87 men, he accomplished this feat in 70 days, arriving in the New World on Oct.12, 1492.

The first Columbus Day was celebrated in the United States of America when New York City celebrated the 300th anniversary of the landing on Oct. 12, 1792. In 1892, President Benjamin Harrison called upon the people of the United States to celebrate Columbus Day on the 400th anniversary of the event. Columbus Day has been celebrated annually as a federal holiday since 1937.

The National Department of PA, District 9, and the local Lititz Springs Post 1463 Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary urge all citizens to fly the American Flag on Oct. 9 in honor of the 525th anniversary of the discovery of America.

Sandra Styer, 

Patriotic Instructor

Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463 Auxiliary

 

