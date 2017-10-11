A little distraction
Dear Editor, Record Express,
Years ago I worked in the carnival business. My job was that of a “Barker” with a game called, “Shooting Waters.” We toured all of Pennsylvania and upstate New York literally fleecing people out of their hard earned cash.
Our current government is engaged in these practices. While President Bannon and his trusty sidekick Baffoon Don go about trying to out do themselves with crazy statements and actions, a little “sleaze of hand” is taking place. For this technique to work you need a good distraction.
It is like when we were kids and a supposed friend would point up into the sky and say, “Look at that!” Then when you glanced up he would take a big bite out of your twin pop.
That is what is now happening in Washington these days. While everyone is distracted with our leaders’ antics, Mr. Ryan is pushing through a devastating agenda. We are quietly being stripped of all our protections and needed regulations, our food, banking system, education, healthcare, everything that would benefit the population is being gutted in the name of greed. All of the “cream” is being skimmed off the top and given to the fat cats who seem to have an insatiable appetite for more of everything.
Listen, you don’t have to believe me, just go ahead and look a little deeper. Take a look at the presidents cabinet. Do you see anyone there who would hold your interests dear to their hearts? I doubt it. I know there are people out there who would follow a lemming over a cliff, individuals who feel that Mr. Trump is the answer to all of their prayers, but Trump is just a “rube.” That’s carnival talk for the person that convinces you the game is on the level, the real damage to our democracy and our “American way of life” is being destroyed behind his outrageous back. The House and Senate is populated with deceivers and special interest pawns. Our great country, the one I fought for in Vietnam is slowly being sold out to a new world order. One that doesn’t necessarily need you.
Step right up, this is Shooting Waters, it isn’t a game of chance, but a game of skill. Who will be the first to get the ball out of the tube? Believe me, the whole thing was rigged, my partner and I would count out $1,500 worth of quarters every night, your quarters.
Jason Goodman
Lititz
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Toast of the town: Stoll & Wolfe Distillery to open on Cedar Street next week
The three-year journey for Erik and Avianna Wolfe finally ends...
-
Miller Printing Teams Up with Cornerstone Graphic Technologies.
Miller Printing has been the go-to printer in Lititz since...
-
Tis the Season for Fall Specials at The Hill
There’s always something happening at The Hill, whether it’s a...
-
Successful Chocolate Walk
Dear Editor, Lititz Record, There are so many people and...
-
1957 alma mater
Dear Editor, Record Express, In regard to an article from...
-
Making a statement
Dear Editor, Lititz Record, I picked up a copy of...
-
A little distraction
Dear Editor, Record Express, Years ago I worked in the...
-
Columbus Day
Dear Editor, Record Express, This year the legal holiday was...
-
Toast of the town: Stoll & Wolfe Distillery to open on Cedar Street next week
The three-year journey for Erik and Avianna Wolfe finally...
-
Miller Printing Teams Up with Cornerstone Graphic Technologies.
Miller Printing has been the go-to printer in Lititz...
-
Tis the Season for Fall Specials at The Hill
There’s always something happening at The Hill, whether it’s...
-
Successful Chocolate Walk
Dear Editor, Lititz Record, There are so many people...
-
Toast of the town: Stoll & Wolfe Distillery to open on Cedar Street next week
The three-year journey for Erik and Avianna Wolfe finally...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Sheila M Sova says:
-
Michael C. Upton says:
-
Linda DePatto says: