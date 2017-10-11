Home   >   Opinion   >   A little distraction

A little distraction

By on October 11, 2017

Dear Editor, Record Express,

Years ago I worked in the carnival business. My job was that of a “Barker” with a game called, “Shooting Waters.” We toured all of Pennsylvania and upstate New York literally fleecing people out of their hard earned cash.

Our current government is engaged in these practices. While President Bannon and his trusty sidekick Baffoon Don go about trying to out do themselves with crazy statements and actions, a little “sleaze of hand” is taking place. For this technique to work you need a good distraction.

It is like when we were kids and a supposed friend would point up into the sky and say, “Look at that!” Then when you glanced up he would take a big bite out of your twin pop.

That is what is now happening in Washington these days. While everyone is distracted with our leaders’ antics, Mr. Ryan is pushing through a devastating agenda. We are quietly being stripped of all our protections and needed regulations, our food, banking system, education, healthcare, everything that would benefit the population is being gutted in the name of greed. All of the “cream” is being skimmed off the top and given to the fat cats who seem to have an insatiable appetite for more of everything.

Listen, you don’t have to believe me, just go ahead and look a little deeper. Take a look at the presidents cabinet. Do you see anyone there who would hold your interests dear to their hearts? I doubt it. I know there are people out there who would follow a lemming over a cliff, individuals who feel that Mr. Trump is the answer to all of their prayers, but Trump is just a “rube.” That’s carnival talk for the person that convinces you the game is on the level, the real damage to our democracy and our “American way of life” is being destroyed behind his outrageous back. The House and Senate is populated with deceivers and special interest pawns. Our great country, the one I fought for in Vietnam is slowly being sold out to a new world order. One that doesn’t necessarily need you.

Step right up, this is Shooting Waters, it isn’t a game of chance, but a game of skill. Who will be the first to get the ball out of the tube? Believe me, the whole thing was rigged, my partner and I would count out $1,500 worth of quarters every night, your quarters.

Jason Goodman

Lititz

