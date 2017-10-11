1957 alma mater
Dear Editor, Record Express,
In regard to an article from the Oct. 5 “Out of the Past” dated Oct. 3, 1957, it states that Henry Steiner wrote the new alma mater for Warwick.
I was in the class of 1958 and was always under the impression that Jack Markert (class of 1957) and Kay (Hoffer) Kemper (class of 1958) wrote the new alma mater. Thank you.
Lynn (Good) Krushinski
Lititz
