1957 alma mater

October 11, 2017

Dear Editor, Record Express,

In regard to an article from the Oct. 5 “Out of the Past” dated Oct. 3, 1957, it states that Henry Steiner wrote the new alma mater for Warwick.

I was in the class of 1958 and was always under the impression that Jack Markert (class of 1957) and Kay (Hoffer) Kemper (class of 1958) wrote the new alma mater. Thank you.

Lynn (Good) Krushinski

Lititz

