Zachary A. Graybill, 30, Warwick grad, worked at Logan Int’l Airport, guitarist and songwriter

Zachary A. Graybill, 30, of East Boston, Mass., died unexpectedly after a brief illness on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Donavon Graybill of Lititz, and Robin Brown Olzacki of Plymouth, Mass.

Zachary was a 2006 graduate of Warwick High School and had been employed as a Maintenance Technician at Logan International Airport in Boston. He enjoyed playing the guitar, writing music and performing at open mic nights around Boston. He attended Temple University and the University of Massachusetts.

Surviving besides his parents is a sister: Frances wife of Eric McNeil of Wrightsville; niece: Madelyn Askey; nephew: Blake Askey; stepfather: Chris Olzacki of Plymouth, Mass.; stepmother: Mary Beth Graybill of Lititz; maternal grandmother: Anna Brown of Lancaster; paternal step-grandmother: Suzanne Livezey of Manheim; maternal step-grandparents: Judy and Bob Brady of Essex, Md.; and Jim and Lynn Olzacki of Punta Gorda, Fla.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at the Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, with the Rev. John Denlinger officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Zachary’s name may be made to: Music for Everyone, 42 N. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or musicforeveryone.org.

To send an online condolence to the family, visit GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland.