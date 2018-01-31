Home   >   Obituaries   >   Yvonne Bomberger, 87, Linden Hall nurse, Warwick sports fan, had great sense of humor

Yvonne Burkholder Bomberger, 87, of Lititz, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at Moravian Manor, with family by her side.

Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Weidler E. and Helen (Albright) Burkholder. Married on April 30, 1955, Yvonne was the loving wife of Robert L. Bomberger, who died Sept. 7, 2013.

Yvonne was a 1948 graduate of Ephrata High School, and furthered her education at the University of Penn School of Nursing, earning her degree in nursing in 1951. She pursued her career as a school nurse at Linden Hall. Yvonne was a member of the Lititz Moravian congregation, the Lititz Woman’s Club, the Lebanon Country Club, volunteered for the Lititz Historical Society, and was an election day volunteer.

Well known for her engaging smile, Yvonne had a delightful sense of humor. She also had a very strong charisma, was quick with her opinion, and spoke her mind; yet, she was also kind and caring. Yvonne loved her four boys and was a devoted fan of their numerous Warwick High School and collegiate sports. She spent countless hours on the sidelines, watching and cheering. She also enjoyed dancing; birdwatching with her husband, Bob; golfing; carrying on joyful conversations over a glass of Chardonnay; traveling with “their gang,” and spending summers in Stone Harbor, N.J., with family.

She will be dearly missed by her four sons: Robert G., husband of Cheryl; Michael L., husband of Valerie; and Douglas S., husband of Kelly, all of Lititz; and Steven W., husband of Natalie, of Landenberg; eight grandchildren: Matthew, Stephanie, Nicole, Russell, Drew, Tayler, Dain, and Brittney; and a great-grandchild: Logan.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her only sibling, Martha Burkholder Walsh, in 1972.

The family wishes to extend special gratitude to all of the dedicated and loving staff at Moravian Manor and Hospice & Community Care, Lancaster, and especially to all of the nurses and aides at health care south for all of their compassion and extraordinary care for Yvonne.

Memorial Services for Yvonne will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, in the chapel at Moravian Manor, with the Rev. Dean R. Jurgen and Rev. Mark V. Breland as officiants. Family and friends will be received at the chapel one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Yvonne’s name may be sent to The Benevolent Fund of Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543; or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, assisted the family with arrangements.

