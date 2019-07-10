Yinet Diaz, 32, mother of four, CNA at Masonic Village

Yinet Diaz, 32, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Warwick Township.

Born Tuesday, Dec. 16, 1986 in the Dominican Republic, she was the daughter of Julio Alberto Diaz and Germania S. Ovalle. She was the wife of Antonio Lima.

For the past four years, Yinet worked as a CNA at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: Evelin, Eliel, Ellin Jaquez, and Raul Antonio Lima, all of Lititz. She is also survived by her extended family and many caring friends.

A celebration of Yinet’s life was held July 3 in the Brossman Ballroom at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown. Condolences and memories may be shared at FinkenbinderFamily.com.