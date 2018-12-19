Home   >   Obituaries   >   William Woller, 77, father of two, lived at Brethren Village

William Woller, 77, passed away on Dec. 13, 2018 at Brethren Village, Lititz.

Bill was the husband of Jaris Woller, and father of Deanna Greenawalt and Kurt Woller.

He is survived by son-in-law: Rick; granddaughters: Emilee and Meghan; grandson: Logan; brother: James; and nieces: Deanne, Dana and Tammy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother: Bobby.

Private interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Condolences may be shared at snyderfuneralhome.com.

