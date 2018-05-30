William S. Shiflet Jr., 77, USMC vet, worked at Kerr Glass, outdoorsman, dog trainer
William S. Shiflet Jr., 77, of Ephrata and formerly of Strasburg Pike, Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
He was born in Lancaster to the late William S. Sr. and Mary (Altland) Shiflet. He was married to the late K. Diane (Limppo) Lesher Shiflet for 30 years before her death in 1995.
A graduate of Hempfield High School, he served in the Marine Corps with Company A 2nd Amphibian Tractor Battalion. Bill worked for Kerr Glass for over 30 years as a mechanical leader in injection molding and then for eight years at Haller Enterprises.
Bill loved the outdoors and wildlife, which he instilled in his children, Jason and Sonya, on their many camping and hiking trips. He taught them to swim and enjoy the water. An avid deer hunter and excellent marksman, Bill was a member of Camp Hambone II in Potter County and The Buck-I Camp in Mifflin County.
A dog lover, he had been a trainer for Red Rose Dog Training. Bill enjoyed doing yardwork and tending to his vegetable garden. He was a member of Cocalico Valley VFW Post #3376 in Ephrata, and a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Bill is survived by his daughter: Sonya L. Shiflet and her partner Robert Hakalski of Philadelphia; son: Jason N. Shiflet of Lancaster; sister: Wilma Adams and her companion Everett Clark of Mechanicsburg; special friend: Anne Houck of Ephrata; and his chihuahua, Macho.
A service was held May 29 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, with Rev. Mark J. Thiboldeaux officiating. Private interment was in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603, or pspca.org.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
