William Patrick Kendig, 54, Lancaster Country Club maintenance worker, Harley enthusiast

By on February 20, 2019

William Patrick Kendig, 54, of Lititz and formerly of Strasburg, passed away at Spruce Manor Nursing Home, Reading, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

He was born in Lancaster to Mary E. Quinn Kendig of Lancaster and the late Franklin R. Kendig.

Bill worked in building maintenance, first at Lancaster Country Club for over 30 years and then for Moyer Property Management. He enjoyed working and riding his Harley.

In addition to his mother: Mary; Bill is survived by his daughter: Amber, wife of Paul Angell, and their son, Maverick Edway Angell, Grovetown, Ga.; five siblings: Linda, wife of Daniel Moyer IV, Lancaster; Franklin R. Kendig Jr., husband of Kim, Lancaster; Tammy, wife of James Haines, Lancaster; Donna, wife of Harry Breniser, Lancaster; and Sonjia Mercado, Leola; his fiancé: Sue Gombar, Lititz; several nieces and nephews; and his black Lab, Cooper.

Bill was preceded in death by his father: Franklin; his brother: Edward; and his daughter: Brandi Lee Kendig.

Services were held Feb. 19 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Interment was in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, PA 17602; or to Spruce Manor Nursing Home, 220 S. Fourth St., Reading, PA 19611.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.

