William E. Krum, 76, Raymark Industries retiree, enjoyed archery, woodworking, outdoorsman

William E. Krum, 76, of Manheim passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Born in Millbach, he was the son of the late William J. and Elizabeth Noll Krum. He was married to Sandra L. Eckert Krum.

Bill retired from Raymark Industries, Manheim. He was a lifetime member of Hemlock Archery Club, Lebanon. An avid hunter and fisherman, Bill also enjoyed woodworking and camping.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children: Cheryl Givler and William M. Krum, both of Manheim; two granddaughters: Heather and Christy; a brother: John Krum (Linda) of Carlisle; and two sisters: Elizabeth Showers (Robert) of Lebanon, and Rosalie Moore (Donald) of Manheim.

Funeral services were held Feb. 13 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment was in Schaefferstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Bill’s memory to the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, PA 17545 to help defray funeral expenses.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

