William E. Krum, 76, Raymark Industries retiree, enjoyed archery, woodworking, outdoorsman
William E. Krum, 76, of Manheim passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Born in Millbach, he was the son of the late William J. and Elizabeth Noll Krum. He was married to Sandra L. Eckert Krum.
Bill retired from Raymark Industries, Manheim. He was a lifetime member of Hemlock Archery Club, Lebanon. An avid hunter and fisherman, Bill also enjoyed woodworking and camping.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children: Cheryl Givler and William M. Krum, both of Manheim; two granddaughters: Heather and Christy; a brother: John Krum (Linda) of Carlisle; and two sisters: Elizabeth Showers (Robert) of Lebanon, and Rosalie Moore (Donald) of Manheim.
Funeral services were held Feb. 13 at Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Interment was in Schaefferstown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Bill’s memory to the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, PA 17545 to help defray funeral expenses.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
John D. Mohler, Gifted clarinetist, U.S Marine Band member, U. of Michigan professor
John D. Mohler passed away Feb. 6, 2019in Chelsea, Mich....
-
William E. Krum, 76, Raymark Industries retiree, enjoyed archery, woodworking, outdoorsman
William E. Krum, 76, of Manheim passed away on Tuesday,...
-
Esther M. Breneman, 75, Strickler’s Mennonite member, survived by seven children, liked to tend flowers
Esther M. Breneman, 75, of Manheim, exchanged her faith in...
-
Linda G. Rohrer, 76, Armstrong staffing specialist, active at St. Paul’s UMC, avid boater
Linda Gail Rohrer, 76, of Manheim, died peacefully following a...
-
Russell Dean Horrocks, Formidable athlete, health and phys ed teacher, coach, persistent optimist
Russell Dean Horrocks, of Lititz, formerly of Levittown, passed away...
-
Verna Ruth Hevener, 98, Lititz COB and AMBUCS member, enjoyed oil painting
Verna Ruth (Suter) Hevener, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb....
-
Michael B. Klunk, 68, executive dean/CEO of HACC Lancaster, St. James Catholic member
Dr. Michael B. Klunk, 68, of Lititz, died peacefully surrounded...
-
John D. Mohler, Gifted clarinetist, U.S Marine Band member, U. of Michigan professor
John D. Mohler passed away Feb. 6, 2019in Chelsea,...
-
William E. Krum, 76, Raymark Industries retiree, enjoyed archery, woodworking, outdoorsman
William E. Krum, 76, of Manheim passed away on...
-
Esther M. Breneman, 75, Strickler’s Mennonite member, survived by seven children, liked to tend flowers
Esther M. Breneman, 75, of Manheim, exchanged her faith...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Leslie and Dennis Rafaniello says:
-
Michael K.Houshower says:
-
Patti says: