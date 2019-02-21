William ‘Bill’ R. Hann, 76, WHS grad, National Guard vet, Yellow Freight driver, liked classic autos
William “Bill” R. Hann, 76, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 at Moravian Manor in Lititz under the care of Hospice.
He was the loving husband of Mary Ann (Myer) Hann, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Jersey City, N.J., he was a son to the late Elwood Y. and Lavinia (Smith) Hann Sr.
As a child, Bill had a love of trucks, which was further fueled by his first job at a local trucking company, J Rollman & Sons, Inc., where he would wash the rigs and hang out with the drivers. After Warwick High School, he attended Thaddeus Stevens College, and went on to follow his passion of becoming a truck driver.
He worked for several trucking companies over the years and ultimately retired with Yellow Freight in 2007 after 25-plus years of service there. During that period, he was honored with several safe driver awards and certificates. He was a proud member of Lititz Moravian Church and a veteran of the United Stated Army National Guard.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Bill loved to spend time with his family. Before they started their own family, he and Mary Ann would often take their snowmobile out for a day of fun in the snow, along with their dachshund, Leisel. Frequently through the years, he and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling with friends to several different tracks to watch NASCAR races. He also had an affinity for classic cars. Bill and his friends attended local car shows, spending hours walking around looking at restored, antique cars and hot rods. He held onto the first two cars he ever owned, a 1955 and 1957 Chevy, with the intent to restore them to their original condition someday. Sadly, he never got around to doing so. He enjoyed watching ice hockey, NASCAR, and football and was a loyal Philadelphia Flyers and Penn State fan.
He had a love of the outdoors, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his two sons. Bill especially adored his six grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as “Paw Paw.” His eyes lit up with joy and he smiled ear to ear every time he saw them. He rarely missed attending any of their numerous sporting events. He also loved to go watch the Hershey Bears ice hockey games with his son and grandsons. Perhaps his favorite pastime was vacationing with his children and grandchildren in Ocean City, Md., and Raystown Lake, where he happily watched the kids swimming, tubing and fishing from his boat.
In addition to his wife: Mary Ann; he is survived by his children: Brian S. (Lisa) Hann of Lititz, Kevin L. (Lori Hoke) Hann of Lebanon, Sherie L. (Matt Hagy) Hagy of Lititz; siblings: Elwood (Barbara) Hann Jr. of Manheim, Richard (Elise) Hann of Palmyra, Ruthie (Dennis) Shiffer of Ohio, Gloria James of Lititz, Nancy Hann of Manheim; grandchildren: Logan, Hayden, Ean, Paige, Chase, Lexi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother: Thomas J. Hann.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Condolences may be shared at snyderfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
William ‘Bill’ R. Hann, 76, WHS grad, National Guard vet, Yellow Freight driver, liked classic autos
William “Bill” R. Hann, 76, of Lititz, passed away peacefully...
- Posted February 21, 2019
- 0
-
Eric E. Houchin, 42, Warwick grad, owned My Labor and Moving, loved the beach, car shows
Eric E. Houchin, 42, of Lititz, passed away on Feb....
-
Jack Allen McCain, 58, Warwick grad, worked in customer service, Ohio State football fan
Jack Allen McCain, 58, of Galloway, Ohio, departed this life...
-
William Patrick Kendig, 54, Lancaster Country Club maintenance worker, Harley enthusiast
William Patrick Kendig, 54, of Lititz and formerly of Strasburg,...
-
Etta B. Brubaker Holsinger, 88, Doneckers seamstress, UPMC Pinnacle volunteer, Lioness, choir singer
Etta B. Brubaker Holsinger, 88, of Ephrata, and formerly of...
-
Richard Hart Gochnaur, 69, PaANG vet, retired parole officer, loved doo-wop music, PSU fan
Richard “Rick” Gochnaur, 69, of Lititz, died peacefully Monday, Feb....
-
M. Ross Evans, 93, LHS grad, WWII vet, U.S.O performer, teacher, Bob Wagner Band member
M. Ross Evans of Dover, Del., gained his heavenly wings...
-
William ‘Bill’ R. Hann, 76, WHS grad, National Guard vet, Yellow Freight driver, liked classic autos
William “Bill” R. Hann, 76, of Lititz, passed away...
- February 21, 2019
- 0
-
Eric E. Houchin, 42, Warwick grad, owned My Labor and Moving, loved the beach, car shows
Eric E. Houchin, 42, of Lititz, passed away on...
- February 20, 2019
- 0
-
Jack Allen McCain, 58, Warwick grad, worked in customer service, Ohio State football fan
Jack Allen McCain, 58, of Galloway, Ohio, departed this...
- February 20, 2019
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Tia Leap says:
-
Jaime Craig says:
-
Leslie and Dennis Rafaniello says: