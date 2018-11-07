William Andrew Martin, 81, pastor and member of Salem Lutheran Church, enjoyed cross-stitch
Pastor William Andrew Martin, 81, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at home.
He was born in Shamokin to the late Benjamin and Helen (Dushon) Martin, and was the husband of Laoma Ruth Martin, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.
He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, Lititz.
William was a pastor before retiring in 1999. He graduated from Williamsport High School, class of 1955. He received a B.A. from Lycoming College in 1959 and graduated from Gettysburg Seminary in 1962. He served as pastor at St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster; Bethany Lutheran Church, Montoursville; St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Williamsport; Muddy Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church, Denver; Salem Lutheran Church, Lititz; Liberty Lutheran Church, Williamsport; and as an interim pastor at Center Lutheran Church, Bowmansville. He was also a member of Bowmansville Lions Club.
He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, coloring, cross-stitch and music. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by a son: David Todd, husband of Joni (Richards) Martin of Elizabethtown; two daughters: Sharon, wife of Mark S. Mueller of Lititz; Robyn, wife of Jim Bennington of Aspinwall; nine grandchildren: Zachary, Benjamin and Rachel Mueller; Elijah, Noah and Isaiah Martin; Travis, Colin and Miles Bennington; and a sister: Helen, wife of Charles Lehman of Wintertown, N.Y.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Robert Martin.
Services were held Nov. 4 at Mellinger’s Lutheran Church, Stevens, with Pastor Timothy Craven officiating. Interment will be private.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in William’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142; or Salem Lutheran Church of Kissel Hill, 26 Owl Hill Road, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
