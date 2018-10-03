Home   >   Obituaries   >   William A. Dohan, 75, Vietnam vet, Corvette fan, owned Dohan Manufacturing Machine Shop

William A. Dohan, 75, Vietnam vet, Corvette fan, owned Dohan Manufacturing Machine Shop

By on October 3, 2018

On September 27, 2018, a beautiful fall day, William A. Dohan, 75, of Willow Street, formerly of Warwick Township, a much loved soul, went to be with his Savior, our Lord Jesus Christ. Bill may have left this world, but not without leaving behind a vast collection of memories for his loving family.

Born in Danbury, Conn., Bill was the son of the late Andrew and Yolanda Dohan. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Stettler) Dohan, with whom he would have celebrated 18 years of marriage on Oct. 7. He was predeceased by his first wife, Gloria Watt Dohan, who passed in February, 1995.

A member of the U.S. Army, Bill honorably served his country as a seasoned machinist in Vietnam. For 45 years, he owned and operated Dohan Manufacturing Machine Shop, retiring in 2005. Bill always loved to be busy, whether in his own machine shop or at home working on his vintage cars. He was the proud owner of several Corvettes. He enjoyed going to car shows with his best friend and brother-in-law, Bud Watt, especially the spring and fall shows in Carlisle and Hershey.

Bill was a fun loving grandparent and really enjoyed seeing his grandchildren grow and learn new things. He was very proud of Joey, Corinne and Brooke attending college. His constant companions were his cat, Tuntcess, and his poodle, Rags. Bill always looked to the future, talking about what he wanted to do tomorrow. He had a great sense of dry humor and was most generous to those he loved.

A life-long devout Catholic, he much admired the late Msgr. Thomas Smith of St. Joseph’s parish. As Bill and Barb became older and steps became a problem, they transferred to St. Phillip the Apostle Catholic Church.

In addition to his wife: Barbara; Bill is survived by his daughter: Cynthia, wife of Daniel Hambleton, and their children, Corinne and Maura of Willow Street; and daughter: Bonnie, wife of Joe Sommers, and their children, Joey and Brooke of Lititz. Also surviving are three stepsons: Mark Mellott and his daughter Brittany; Rich Mellott, husband of Nancy, and their children, Pierce and Rylee; and Parrish Mellott and his daughter Breanna; a great-grandson: Leo; a brother: Doug Dohan; as well as several nieces and nephews.

On Bill’s behalf, the family would like to express his appreciation and thanks for the wonderful care he received during his 18 year battle with prostate cancer, to his longtime family doctor, Dr. Richard Frey, as well as to Dr. Paul Sisbarro, Dr. Paul Seiber, Dr. Mark Brennan, the nursing staff at Hospice of Lancaster County, and the staff at the Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice Unit.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 East King St., where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Hess Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Bill’s memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604; or to the Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.

For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster.

