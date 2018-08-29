Willard Hershey Jr., 92, WWII vet, VP/GM of Enterprise Telephone, enjoyed boating, fishing
Willard Hershey Jr., 92, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 at Luthercare in Lititz.
He was born in Lititz, son of Willard S. Hershey and Anna Kline Hershey.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1943 after graduating from Lititz High School. He attended Midshipman’s School at Notre Dame University, graduating as an Ensign and then served as a Line Officer aboard the USS Tranquility in the Pacific during World War II.
After the war, he attended Elizabethtown College where he graduated with a B.S. degree in business administration. He was associated with D&E Telephone Company and Enterprise Telephone Company, retiring in 1987 as vice president/general manager.
Bill was an avid hunter/fisherman, and for many years, enjoyed boating at his cottage on the Sassafras River with his first wife of 56 years, the late Marian J. Summers Hershey. He traveled extensively with his second wife, Jeanette Kauffman Hershey during their 15 happy years of marriage.
He was a past president of the Ephrata Rotary Club, and the past president of the Bareville Leola Leacock Lions Club. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
He was preceded in death by his sister: Evelyn Hershey Wonder; and his infant daughter: Beverly.
He is survived by his wife: Jeanette; and two daughters: Linda, wife of Robert Yurejefcic from Lititz; and Anita Eby from Denver. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Marc Yurejefcic, husband of Caryn; Jody Graham; Jason Eby, husband of Crystle; and Julia Armstrong; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Services were held Aug. 25 in the chapel at Luther Acres with Chaplain Walt Cleckley officiating. Interment was in Machpelah Cemetery.
Bill was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, send donations in his memory to the St. Paul Endowment Fund, 202 W. Orange Street, Lititz, PA, 17543.
To send condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
