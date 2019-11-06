Wilbur H. ‘Will’ Ginder, 74, Hamilton Equipment retiree, active at Manheim BIC, family man, traveler

Wilbur H. “Will” Ginder, 74, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Roy G. and Alice R. (Heistand) Ginder. He was the loving husband of Lois Hess Ginder, and they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on June 24 of this year.

Will retired from Hamilton Equipment, Inc., Ephrata in 2012 after 40 years of service in the IT department, first as IT operator and then as IT manager. He was a member of the Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, where he currently served on the nursery school board. he also held many positions over the years including church treasurer, church board member, and children’s sunday school teacher.

He loved to travel, visiting countries in Europe and South America, and many National Parks in the U.S. Will loved nature, hunting and fishing, going to the Bobwhite Hunting Camp in Lycoming County, and his Thursday golf outings with friends. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife: Lois; he is survived by three children: Dana, wife of Daniel R. Sick of Manheim; Chad, husband of Lesley Scarborough Ginder of Tampa, Fla.; and Bradley, husband of Kari Kepley Ginder of Manheim, 12 grandchildren: Benjamin, Caleb, Jessica, Sabrina and Alexa Sick; Zachary, Claire, Cade, Cooper and Greyson Ginder; and Ella and Emily Ginder; one brother: Marlin H., husband of Jean Oberholtzer Ginder of Lancaster; and one sister: Rachel Springer of Harrisburg.

He was preceded in death by a brother: Jay Roy Ginder; and two sisters: Jeannette Eberly and Nancy Hurst.

Services were held Nov. 2 at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church. Internment was in Risser’s Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabethtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Will’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125; or Manheim Brethren in Christ Church, Building Fund, 54 N. Penryn Road. Manheim, PA 17545.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.