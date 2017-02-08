Home   >   Obituaries   >   Violet May Forrest, 96, Lititz H.S. graduate, window trimmer, made slipcovers, loved to swim

Violet May Forrest, 96, Lititz H.S. graduate, window trimmer, made slipcovers, loved to swim

By on February 8, 2017

Violet May Forrest died on Friday morning, Jan. 27, 2017. Her nail polish was perfect and she was wearing two rings and a necklace. If you knew her, you aren’t surprised. She was 96.

She was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mayme Hummer Howard of Lititz. Vi was born on May 3, 1920, into a family that would have eight children. She grew up in Lititz and graduated from Lititz High School in 1938. She was the last remaining member of her class.

Vi was married in 1941 to the late David H. Forrest Jr., who died Sept. 10, 2001. They spent their later years taking cruises and traveling with friends. They were married for 59 years.

Vi had a number of jobs over the years. She worked as a window trimmer at downtown stores and in the kitchen of Lafayette Elementary School. But her favorite job was making slipcovers for sofa and chairs. She continued to sew slipcovers into her 80s.

Violet had many dear friends who shared their time with her. She loved going out for dinner or lunch, playing pinochle or poker, sewing, and quilting hot pads. She liked to swim and enjoyed the pool at Valleybrook and the shore. She loved to read. Vi was an active member of Otterbein United Methodist Church for 73 years.

A longtime resident of Valleybrook, she lived at Ephrata Manor where a wonderfully caring staff took care of her.

She is survived by a daughter: Davene D. McFalls and husband Chas of Lancaster; two grandchildren: David S. McFalls and wife Yahna (Conroy) of Ephrata; and Molly K. Donia of Downingtown and companion Mark Jimmyer; and five great-grandchildren: Liam, Loghan, and Finn McFalls; and Carter and Gavin Donia. She is also survived by her sister: Thelma Magee of Brethren Village.

Violet was preceded in death by her sisters: Mary Ellen Howard, Irene Howard Floyd; and by brothers: James Howard, Chet Howard, Fred Howard, and Larry Howard.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to celebrate her life in a memorial service to be held at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 20 E. Clay St,, Lancaster, on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Jonette Gay officiating. Private family interment will be held at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. The family will receive friends at a luncheon following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Violet’s memory to Otterbein UMC, 20 E. Clay St., Lancaster, PA 17603.

Online condolences may be sent to thegroffs.com. The Groffs Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lancaster, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *