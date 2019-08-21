Home   >   Obituaries   >   Violet K. Wissler, 98, Manheim H.S. grad, long-time Bond Foundry worker, devoted to her family

Violet K. Wissler, 98, Manheim H.S. grad, long-time Bond Foundry worker, devoted to her family

By on August 21, 2019

Violet K. Wissler, 98, of Manheim, died on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community.

Born in Kleinfeltersville, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Belva Royer Knier. Violet was the loving wife of Victor E. Wissler, who died in 2003.

She was a 1938 graduate of Manheim High School and was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. Violet enjoyed traveling, gardening, and yard work. Her family was her life, and she loved to spend time with them whenever possible. A hardworking woman, Violet worked until the age of 80, working for the former Bond Foundry in Manheim, her entire life.

Surviving are two sisters: Mary K. Witmer and Pearl K. Bard, both of East Petersburg; 13 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son: Victor Trevor Wissler; and four siblings: Belva May Shuman, Gertrude McCue, Annie Pittinger, and Ralph Bashore.

Services were held Aug. 21 at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. Interment was at Kreider’s Brethren Cemetery, Manheim.

Those desiring may send contributions in Violet’s name to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim PA, 17545.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *