Violet K. Wissler, 98, Manheim H.S. grad, long-time Bond Foundry worker, devoted to her family
Violet K. Wissler, 98, of Manheim, died on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community.
Born in Kleinfeltersville, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Belva Royer Knier. Violet was the loving wife of Victor E. Wissler, who died in 2003.
She was a 1938 graduate of Manheim High School and was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. Violet enjoyed traveling, gardening, and yard work. Her family was her life, and she loved to spend time with them whenever possible. A hardworking woman, Violet worked until the age of 80, working for the former Bond Foundry in Manheim, her entire life.
Surviving are two sisters: Mary K. Witmer and Pearl K. Bard, both of East Petersburg; 13 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son: Victor Trevor Wissler; and four siblings: Belva May Shuman, Gertrude McCue, Annie Pittinger, and Ralph Bashore.
Services were held Aug. 21 at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. Interment was at Kreider’s Brethren Cemetery, Manheim.
Those desiring may send contributions in Violet’s name to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim PA, 17545.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
A taste for every palate
Tony G’s, opening Sept. 3 will feature street food, international...
-
Judith A. Amlong, 78, Weiser’s Market deli worker, had an infectious laugh and a huge heart
Judith A. “Judy” Amlong, 78, of Lititz, passed away peacefully...
-
Jeffrey L. Hawkins, 60, truck driver, kind and generous, enjoyed yearly beach trips, holiday baking
Jeffrey L. Hawkins, 60, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly Thursday,...
-
Harold K. Helwig, 87, Korean War vet, president of two companies, helped with TMI recovery efforts
Harold K. Helwig, 87, of Peru, Ill., died Aug. 10,...
-
Jimmy L. Hess, 68, USAF vet, Armstrong worker, Christian, enjoyed the wilderness
Jimmy L. Hess, 68, of Manheim, went to be with...
-
Florence D. Kershner, 91, Raybestos worker, LEFC member, missionary, studied PA Dutch language
Florence D. “Flossie” Kershner, 91, of Lititz, died peacefully at...
-
Violet K. Wissler, 98, Manheim H.S. grad, long-time Bond Foundry worker, devoted to her family
Violet K. Wissler, 98, of Manheim, died on Friday, Aug....
-
A taste for every palate
Tony G’s, opening Sept. 3 will feature street food,...
-
Judith A. Amlong, 78, Weiser’s Market deli worker, had an infectious laugh and a huge heart
Judith A. “Judy” Amlong, 78, of Lititz, passed away...
-
Jeffrey L. Hawkins, 60, truck driver, kind and generous, enjoyed yearly beach trips, holiday baking
Jeffrey L. Hawkins, 60, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Patty Lingenfelter says:
-
Tom McCarey says:
-
Don McGaw says: