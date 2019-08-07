Home   >   Obituaries   >   Violet E. Bauman, 85, WTHS grad, Sears manager, Cub Scout den mother, liked dinner shows

Violet E. Bauman, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.

Born in Penn Township, she was the daughter of the late Chester K. and Mamie Ober Frey. She was the wife of the late Edward D. Bauman, who died in 1999.

Retired in 1997, Violet was a manager for Sears in the Park City Mall, Lancaster. She also worked for Rebman’s, Farmers First Bank and Logan’s, all of Lancaster. Violet was a 1952 graduate of the former Warwick Township High School and enjoyed volunteering as a den mother for Cub Scout Pack 145, Lancaster. Her interests included traveling and attending dinner shows.

Surviving is a son: David D. Bauman of Lancaster; two siblings: Robert, husband of Arlene Frey of Lititz; and Charlotte, wife of Wayne Splain of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by a sister: Doris King; and brother: Chester D. Frey.

Funeral services for Violet were held at the Buch Funeral Home, Lititz on Aug. 5. Interment was in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township.

Funeral services for Violet were held at the Buch Funeral Home, Lititz on Aug. 5. Interment was in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township.

