Vincent Newton Gross, 84, Korea vet, worked for Woodstream, enjoyed technology, and motorcycling
Vincent Newton Gross, 84, passed away peacefully at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at the Marion VA Medical Center, Illinois, after an extended illness.
Vince was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Lancaster County. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he married Alma Sensenig, and raised their family in Lititz.
Vince worked for over 20 years at Woodstream Corporation. He continued his career in the Injection Molding industry in Southern California after moving there in 1980. Vince and Alma moved to Arizona and subsequently Creal Springs, Illinois, during retirement. Vince enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, technology and movies. He was happiest when making others smile and laugh.
He is survived by his sons: Michael and Nathan; daughters-in-law: Kim and Laurie; grandsons: Andrew and Bryan; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 52 years: Alma Gross.
Vince’s family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Anna Veteran’s Home for the care and love they gave to Vince during the last years of his life.
There will be no services and cremation will be accorded.
Crain Funeral Home in Anna-Jonesboro, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit crainsonline.com.
