Vincent E. Spahr, 51, Wes Stauffer Equipment mechanic and welder, collected Winross Trucks
Vincent E. “Vinny” Spahr, 51, of Manheim, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elmer V. Jr. and Betty Jane Becker Spahr.
Vinny worked on small engines for Wes Stauffer Equipment, Ephrata. He was also self-employed in the lawn care industry and snow plowing. Vinny attended Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. He enjoyed being a mechanic and specialized in welding and collected Winross Trucks.
Surviving are two cousins: Marianne Matthews and Stephen Boyce.
Funeral services for Vinny will be held at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday, July 18, at 5:30 p.m. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Vinny’s memory to Asana Hospice, 4813 Jonestown Road #201, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Luther W. Smith, 99, WWII and Korea vet, Kahn Lucas retiree, St. John’s Lutheran sexton, Mason
Luther W. Smith, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday,...
-
Bruce A. Carver, 63, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, Lanc. Co. judge of elections, motorcyclist
Bruce A. Carver, 63, of Lititz, died peacefully at Lancaster...
-
Sterling E. Hostetter, 92, WWII vet, supervisor at Hamilton Tech, MT bus driver, avid gardener
Sterling Ebright Hostetter, 92, of Lititz, left this earth to...
-
William H. McCoy, 82, nursery owner, Lititz Mennonite member, MDS volunteer, survived by six children
William H. “Bill” McCoy, 82, of Manheim, peacefully left this...
-
Victor M. Shreiner Jr., 79, UGI retiree, Baron Steigel Lions coach, avid hunter, dart player
Victor M. Shreiner Jr. 79, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Vincent E. Spahr, 51, Wes Stauffer Equipment mechanic and welder, collected Winross Trucks
Vincent E. “Vinny” Spahr, 51, of Manheim, passed away peacefully...
-
Teresa L. Van Zandt, 55, Root’s standholder, enjoyed the mountains, crafting, her family and dogs
Teresa L. Van Zandt, 55, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Luther W. Smith, 99, WWII and Korea vet, Kahn Lucas retiree, St. John’s Lutheran sexton, Mason
Luther W. Smith, formerly of Columbia, passed away on...
-
Bruce A. Carver, 63, worked at Manheim Auto Auction, Lanc. Co. judge of elections, motorcyclist
Bruce A. Carver, 63, of Lititz, died peacefully at...
-
Sterling E. Hostetter, 92, WWII vet, supervisor at Hamilton Tech, MT bus driver, avid gardener
Sterling Ebright Hostetter, 92, of Lititz, left this earth...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Tyler says:
-
Jennifer Drobnak says:
-