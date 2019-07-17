Victor M. Shreiner Jr., 79, UGI retiree, Baron Steigel Lions coach, avid hunter, dart player
Victor M. Shreiner Jr. 79, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Louella (Mellinger) and Victor M. Shreiner. Victor was the loving husband to Lorraine M. (Ruhl) for over 60 years.
Victor attended Lititz High School. He retired from UGI as a job foreman after 41 years. Following retirement, he worked at Lancaster General Hospital. Victor was an avid hunter. He also played slow-pitch softball for various teams in the area. He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball (Baron Steigel Lions) and watching his grandchildren play sports. He also played darts in the Northend Dart Ball League for over 40 years.
Victor was the president of the Union at UGI and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was a passionate New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers fan. He loved to spend time at his cabin in Somerset County, but mostly he loved being with his family. He will be remembered for being the rock of his family, a good husband and a wonderful Pa-Pa.
In addition to his wife, Victor is survived by his children: Terry, married to Tracy (Epstein) of East Petersburg; and Tim of Brickerville; his five grandchildren: Nicolas, Tyler, Kylie, Hunter and Haydn; two great-granddaughters: Hailey and Annabelle; his siblings: Robert Shreiner and Barb Good.
He was predeceased by his sisters: Dorothy Cassel and Darlene Showers.
A celebration of Victor’s life will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Brickerville Fire Hall, 10 Hopeland Road, Lititz. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Victor’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
