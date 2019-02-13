Home   >   Obituaries   >   Verna Ruth Hevener, 98, Lititz COB and AMBUCS member, enjoyed oil painting

Verna Ruth (Suter) Hevener, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Moravian Manor in Lititz, where she resided.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Nora (Burkholder) Suter. Her husband, Charles W. Hevener, passed away in 2003.

Verna was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren, Women in Construction, AMBUCS of Lititz and she enjoyed oil painting.

Surviving are her sons: Dennis W. Hevener of Mount Joy; and Douglas C. Hevener, married to Dorothy Hevener of York; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters.

Services were held Feb. 9 at Fred F. Groff, Inc., Lancaster. Burial was in Mechanics Grove Brethren Cemetery in Quarryville.

Contributions in Verna’s name may be made to Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543.

Memories and condolences can be posted to Verna’s memorial page at TheGroffs.com. Arrangements by Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, Lancaster.

