Verna Ruth Hevener, 98, Lititz COB and AMBUCS member, enjoyed oil painting
Verna Ruth (Suter) Hevener, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Moravian Manor in Lititz, where she resided.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Nora (Burkholder) Suter. Her husband, Charles W. Hevener, passed away in 2003.
Verna was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren, Women in Construction, AMBUCS of Lititz and she enjoyed oil painting.
Surviving are her sons: Dennis W. Hevener of Mount Joy; and Douglas C. Hevener, married to Dorothy Hevener of York; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters.
Services were held Feb. 9 at Fred F. Groff, Inc., Lancaster. Burial was in Mechanics Grove Brethren Cemetery in Quarryville.
Contributions in Verna’s name may be made to Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543.
Memories and condolences can be posted to Verna’s memorial page at TheGroffs.com. Arrangements by Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, Lancaster.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
John D. Mohler, Gifted clarinetist, U.S Marine Band member, U. of Michigan professor
John D. Mohler passed away Feb. 6, 2019in Chelsea, Mich....
-
William E. Krum, 76, Raymark Industries retiree, enjoyed archery, woodworking, outdoorsman
William E. Krum, 76, of Manheim passed away on Tuesday,...
-
Esther M. Breneman, 75, Strickler’s Mennonite member, survived by seven children, liked to tend flowers
Esther M. Breneman, 75, of Manheim, exchanged her faith in...
-
Linda G. Rohrer, 76, Armstrong staffing specialist, active at St. Paul’s UMC, avid boater
Linda Gail Rohrer, 76, of Manheim, died peacefully following a...
-
Russell Dean Horrocks, Formidable athlete, health and phys ed teacher, coach, persistent optimist
Russell Dean Horrocks, of Lititz, formerly of Levittown, passed away...
-
Verna Ruth Hevener, 98, Lititz COB and AMBUCS member, enjoyed oil painting
Verna Ruth (Suter) Hevener, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb....
-
Michael B. Klunk, 68, executive dean/CEO of HACC Lancaster, St. James Catholic member
Dr. Michael B. Klunk, 68, of Lititz, died peacefully surrounded...
-
John D. Mohler, Gifted clarinetist, U.S Marine Band member, U. of Michigan professor
John D. Mohler passed away Feb. 6, 2019in Chelsea,...
-
William E. Krum, 76, Raymark Industries retiree, enjoyed archery, woodworking, outdoorsman
William E. Krum, 76, of Manheim passed away on...
-
Esther M. Breneman, 75, Strickler’s Mennonite member, survived by seven children, liked to tend flowers
Esther M. Breneman, 75, of Manheim, exchanged her faith...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Leslie and Dennis Rafaniello says:
-
Michael K.Houshower says:
-
Patti says: