Velma Miller Hershey, 94, worked at the Manheim Auto Auction, gardener, devoted grandma
Velma Miller Hershey, 94, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 at Moravian Manor, Lititz.
Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Katie Hershey Eshleman. She was the wife of the late Ivan F. Miller who died in 1971; and her second husband: the late Bruce H. Hershey who died in 1997.
Velma was a member of White Oak Church of the Brethren, Manheim, and she worked many years at the Manheim Auto Auction. She enjoyed flower gardening, but the joy of her life was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are three children: Meredith, husband of Joyce Miller of Manheim; Vernon, husband of Mabel Miller of Wellsboro; and Carolyn, wife of Roland Longenecker of Manheim; five stepchildren: Doris, wife of Cerwin High; Dale, husband of Dot Hershey, both of Manheim; Clair, husband of Kate Hershey of Flinton; Nancy, wife of Marlin Becker; and Steve, husband of Brenda Hershey, both of Manheim; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 19 step-grandchildren; 53 step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; and a sister: Mildred Bollinger of Lititz.
She was preceded in death by two sons: Marlin and Lamar Miller; two sisters: Ruth Wolfe, Arlene Spoo; and a brother: Mark Eshleman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at White Oak Church of the Brethren, 1211 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in Longenecker Brethren Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Velma’s memory to White Oak Church of the Brethren, Benevolent Fund, 1211 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
