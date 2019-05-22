Valentine W. Hosan, 93, WWII vet, Kmart stockroom manager, Annunciation Greek Church member

Valentine W. Hosan, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on May 16, 2019 at Luther Acres, Lititz.

Born in Lawn, he was the son of the late Harry and Naomi Hosan. Val was the loving husband to the late Sadie C. (Mastros) Hosan.

Val graduated from Milton Hershey School in 1943. He served in World War II assigned to Medical Corps. He was a former stockroom manager for Kmart, where he was employed for 45 years. Mr. Hosan was a member of Ahepa Red Rose Chapter 71, a member of Philoptochos Society, a member of Pan Coan Society, past member of American Legion Post #34.

He and his wife were instrumental for collecting apples for 20 years, each year for CROP. He was a member of 55+ and also Silver Threads Association. Mr. Hosan was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Lancaster.

Surviving is a stepson: William M. Nies; step-grandchildren: Mark Rhinier, Faith Wang, Anthony Nies and Ashley Brunner; step-great-grandchildren: Jessica, David, Jacqueline and Victoria; a sister: Mildred Hinkel; and a brother: Woodrow Hosan.

He is preceded in death by a stepdaughter: Christina E. Mumma, wife to the late Richard; a grandson: David Rhinier; and several brothers and sisters.

Services were held May 22 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Lancaster.

Please omit flowers. Contributions in Valentine Hosan’s memory may be made directly to the church, at 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.