Vada Yoder Sheetz, 86, Redeemer Lutheran treasurer, seamstress, an example of resilience

Vada Yoder Sheetz, 86, passed from this world on Oct. 14, 2019 at Moravian Manor, Lititz, where she had been a resident for 13 months.

Her own mother, Myrtle Fern Yoder, died on Oct. 14th 40 years ago. Vada passed peacefully and was surrounded by the love of her family, who held her in their arms until she was able to let go of a life that was not always easy, but one that she loved.

Vada is survived by her daughter: Judith Turner Gemmell; and her two granddaughters: Melissa Gemmell Derderian and Adrienne Gemmell Kametz. Her loved ones included: John Derderian, husband of Melissa, and their sons, Jack, Alex, and Max; and Brent Kametz, husband of Adrienne and their children, Lydia and Penn. Her only living sister, Margaret Turner, wife of Neil, and many nieces and nephews; step-daughters: Linda, Dianna, and Connie, also survive.

Vada was preceded in death by her husband: Claude Sheetz; son-in-law: Larry Gemmell; siblings: Ed, Irma and Amelia; and her parents, George and Myrtle.

Vada was bright and motivated. She was organized and the dependable, primary provider for her family as she was raising Judie. They moved many times and she was always immediately employed. Her career ended by being self-employed as a financial manager for various architectural firms and as the church treasurer for Redeemer Lutheran Church. Vada was an excellent example of a competent, independent woman, perhaps before her time.

After worshipping at Redeemer Lutheran Church for many years, Vada was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and was able to attend her last service there in August, as they recognized their sages. Her faith was deep, personal and comforting through her trials and challenges. The support from the clergy and members of St. Peter’s did not go unnoticed by Vada. She wrapped herself in her prayer shawl, given to her during her breast cancer treatment, even on her last day.

A very talented seamstress, Vada enjoyed working with the quilters at St. Peter’s. She showered her family with her creative talents, sewing Judie’s clothing when she was a child, knitting and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and gifting each of her great-grandchildren with a quilt in their favorite colors.

Near the end of her life, when Hospice became involved, she was asked, “What brings you joy?” She immediately answered, “My family.”

She was our matriarch, our rock, our example of resilience. We are left with a huge void. We will remember her “white hair and chair,” the way she could be located in the crowd of her great grandchildren’s sporting events. Thankfully, we have many vivid memories of Vada: ‘Mom,’ ‘Nana,’ that we will call upon for comfort, until we are all reunited. Her never-ending love and abiding strength remain.

Vada’s family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Moravian Manor and Hospice & Community Care for their loving care, as they helped walk her home. They not only cared for her but held us close in their kindness.

In lieu of flowers, please thank them, in her honor: Moravian Manor Employees’ Christmas Box, 300 W. Lemon St, Lititz, PA 17543; and Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 (designate: Clements Dementia Fund).

A visitation will be held at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m., with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster.

Condolences may be shared at snyderfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.