Udo G. Von Gehr, 85, handyman, Liederkranz member, avid golfer, enjoyed singing, the mountains

By on March 13, 2019

Udo G. Von Gehr, 85, of Lititz, died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Lancaster General Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born in Danzig, Germany, Udo was the son of the late Karl and Charlotte Kolskie Von Gehr. Udo was the loving husband of Carol Fithian Von Gehr.

He was a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz and of the Ephrata Masonic Lodge #665. A handyman, he was an avid golfer, who enjoyed singing and traveling, especially to the mountains.

Surviving in addition to his wife: Carol; are three daughters: Patty, wife of Mark McCarraher, of Coatesville; Karin Hilbert, wife of Michael Steese, of State College; Sonja, wife of Juergen Wahl, of York; a son: Shawn, husband of Dareth Von Gehr, of Pequea; two stepdaughters: Heather Gardner, and Dawn wife of Tim Hepler, both of Lititz; a stepson: Britton, husband of Genny Quinn, of San Antonio, Texas; three grandchildren: Tom, Michael, and Lisa; three step-grandchildren: Piper, Megan and Lauren; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are two brothers and two sisters.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

